GNTC High School Football Scoreboard, Sept. 14

               

TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Carrollton     
Rome     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Chattooga     
Coosa     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Darlington      
Gordon Lee     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Pepperell     
Gordon Central     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Armuchee      
Rockmart     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Calhoun     
North Murray     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
SE Whitfield     
Cedartown     

