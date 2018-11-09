               

TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Jackson-Atlanta     
Rome   

 

 
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
South Atlanta     
Rockmart     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Washington     
Chattooga     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Pepperell     
Douglas     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Cedartown     
St. Pius     
TeamFirstSecondThirdFourthFinal
Fannin Co.     
Calhoun     

Since 1962, Georgia Northwestern Technical College has been instrumental in providing quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. The mission of Georgia Northwestern Technical College is to provide accessible, high quality technical education and workforce development opportunities.  Serving the nine counties of Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Floyd; Gordon; Murray; Polk; Walker; and Whitfield, GNTC has five convenient campus locations in Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties. With programs of study in business, health, industrial, and public service available, students have the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree, diploma, or a certificate from GNTC

                             