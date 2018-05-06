Five run seventh inning seals the win for Asheville
The Rome Braves fell to the Asheville Tourists Sunday afternoon 8-3 at State Mutual Stadium before 2,436 fans.
Taylor Snyder doubled home the first run of the afternoon in the second inning giving Asheville the 1-0 lead. Rome made it a 2-1 game in the fourth on Kurt Hoekstra’s RBI single and Carlos Martinez’s run scoring ground out. The Tourists regained the lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly RBI from Bret Boswell and Casey Golden’s RBI knock for the 3-2 score. Asheville plated five insurance runs in the seventh and Rome a run in the eighth for the 8-3 final.
Lucas Gilbreath (3-0) earns the win for the Tourists and Bruce Zimmermann (2-2) is hit with the loss.
The Tourists and Braves play again Monday at 10:30 a.m. at State Mutual Stadium.