Darlington offensive lineman Tate Ratledge took his college recruiting process the penultimate level Monday morning.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound standout committed to play football for the University of Georgia during a brief ceremony in Darlington's library while surrounded by family and coaches. Ratledge's announcement was broadcast live on WAGA Fox 5 Atlanta.
An all-state and all-region selection, Ratledge is ranked among the top 10 offensive tackles in the nation in the class of 2020 by 247 Sports and had offers to play at several Power 5 schools.
He got a boost last month when he impressed at The Opening Atlanta showcase and received an invitation to the All-American game in January, cementing him as one of the best high school football players in the nation.
Ratledge announced last week he had narrowed his choices down to Georgia and Tennessee. He will not be able to officially sign a national letter of intent with a school until the early signing period in December.