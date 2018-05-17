You are the owner of this article.
Dansby Swanson scheduled to make rehab appearance in Rome tonight

Dansby Swanson

Atlanta's Dansby Swanson celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Atlanta. / File, Todd Kirkland, AP

 Todd Kirkland

The Rome Braves announce the Atlanta Braves infielder Danby Swanson is scheduled to make a rehab appearance tonight at State Mutual Stadium against the Asheville Tourists at 7 p.m. Swanson was placed on the disabled list on May 4th with left wrist inflammation. He last played on May 2nd when he exited late in the game with a sore wrist.

Tickets for tonight’s game as well as the home stand can be purchased at the State Mutual Stadium ticket office or by phone at 706-378-5144. Tickets can also be purchased online at romebraves.com.