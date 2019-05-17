Chrystan Smith got to take part in a historic event earlier this year. Now she’s set to continue a path none other from Floyd County have taken.
The Model High School senior became the first girl from Floyd County to sign a wrestling scholarship with a college recently as she signed with the University of Saint Mary during a ceremony at Model.
This past season was the first time the Georgia High School Association held a separate girls’ traditional state wrestling tournament that ran concurrently with the boys’ tournament at the Macon Centreplex in early February.
Smith earned the right to compete in the inaugural event after she pinned Coosa’s Sarah Poss to finish first in the 106-pound weight class at the Class AA sectionals. Smith didn’t place at state but finished with a 7-13 record.
Saint Mary, located in Leavenworth, Kansas, competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in the NAIA. The Spires’ women’s wrestling team had two wrestlers finish in the top four at the conference tournament this past season.