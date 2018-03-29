WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL ROUNDUP: Armuchee gets 10-1 win over Warriors
A day after a rough loss at Rockmart, the Armuchee baseball team turned things around in a rescheduled game against Gordon Central and won 10-1 on its home field.
The Region 7-AA contest was originally set for Friday afternoon, but the teams agreed to move it up with rain in the forecast this evening and overnight.
Armuchee (7-10, 4-5 7-AA) recorded 15 hits against the Warriors, shaking off a 1-0 Gordon Central lead in the top of the first to roll off 10 unanswered runs the rest of the game.
Sam Russell got the win on the mound, throwing four innings and striking out five while allowing just one hit.
Christian Hale came on in relief and struck out five over three innings while walking none.
Brett Barker led the Indians at the plate by going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, as well as three runs scored. Ethan Nixon went 3 for 4 as well with an RBI, a double and two runs scored.
Jacob Stanley finished with two hits and an RBI double, Wyatt Mill had an RBI double, and Hale added two hits to go with his pitching performance.
Armuchee will be off until Tuesday when it hosts Dade County, while Gordon Central (4-9, 1-7) will host Rockmart on Tuesday also.
In other action:
Woodland 7, Rome 1
The Rome High baseball team got on the board first but wasn’t able to develop its early lead into a victory Wednesday as the Wolves lost to Region 7-5A foe Woodland 7-1 in Bartow County.
Sevie Andrews brought in Garrett Howell in the top of the first to put Rome up 1-0, but the Wolves (9-8, 4-2 7-5A) failed to score again. Both Andrew and Howell finished with one hit.
Woodland (10-11, 3-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and added four more in the fifth.
Chandler Bridges was hit with the loss as he pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits while striking out seven.
Cade Garrard threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Rome is scheduled to be back on the road Friday at Cass.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Shorter 4, Alabama Huntsville 1
The Lady Hawks topped No. 22 Alabama Huntsville 4-1 Wednesday afternoon to open the Gulf South Conference series.
With the win, Shorter improves to 13-16 overall and 8-10 in the GSC; while the Chargers move to 23-8 on the season and 13-6 in conference play.
Kaylee Combs put the Lady Hawks on the board in the first inning with a two-run homer to straightaway center for the 2-0 score. UAH rallied in the third to cut the lead in half on an RBI single from Shelby Booker. But, Shorter countered with two in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead to 4-1. Tiffany Holland scored the first run of the inning on a single to the pitcher, before Carson Carriker came home one batter later on a passed ball.
The Chargers threatened in the fourth, fifth and seventh, but weren’t able to push a run across despite putting runners in scoring position in each.
Payton Lippert earned the win, to move to 7-6 on the season, allowing one run on five hits with two walks and a strikeout through a complete game performance.
Hunt, Combs and Holland each finished with two hits; while Combs added three RBI.
The teams will be back in action Thursday in a doubleheader beginning at 11:00am to close the series.