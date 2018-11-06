The USTA-accredited Professional Tennis Management Program at Berry offers students a straight shot to a professional certification with the United States Professional Tennis Association.
“The money will be used to assist with the marketing expansion for qualified student athletes who wish to pursue a career within the tennis industry,” said Tom Daglis, director of the Professional Tennis Management program and executive director of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Students who participate in the program have the opportunity to work at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College to get valuable firsthand experience. Participants learn practices from USPTA-certified professionals, while also making valuable industry connections. Coupled with a degree from Berry College, the program equips graduates to launch winning careers in the tennis industry.
The announcement comes after it was recently revealed the Rome Tennis Center will welcome two new key tennis professionals to its staff at the beginning of December.
Former Rome-Floyd Tennis Center manager Bobby Walker will become the Rome Tennis Center’s new director of community tennis, while Becky Opoien will take on the role of head tennis professional.
Walker spent 13 years working at the downtown tennis center on West Third Street before taking a job as the director of tennis at the Lake Charles Racquet Club in Louisiana in 2008.
“He will be invaluable as a liaison to the CVTA and building rapport with all the local community stakeholders,” Daglis said.
Opoien was the recreational programmer for the City of Mesa Tennis Center in Arizona and the former director of tennis at Arizona’s Seville Golf and Country Club. She brings both adult programming and junior development technology to the tennis operation.
Both new staff members are expected to start Dec. 1 and will be introduced to the community as part of a tennis open house at the Rome Tennis Center that day, which will include free play and a Wilson racquet demo as well as other tennis activities.