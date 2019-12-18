Georgia fans were allowed a sigh of relief Wednesday morning as Darlington offensive tackle Tate Ratledge put pen to paper and officially signed with the Bulldogs.
The five-star recruit admits his staunch commitment to Georgia took a hit with the departure of offensive line coach Sam Pittman last week to become the head coach at Arkansas, but the quick hiring of Matt Luke gave the 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman some peace of mind.
“It’s started with coach Pittman leaving. Of course, that was a big shock to me. It made me question everything,” Ratledge said. “But in the next few days (head) coach (Kirby) Smart and coach Luke both flew in, and me and coach Luke started building that relationship. And I built a relationship with him faster than I have with any other coach, and that was a big part of it.”
Ratledge, who is the third-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports, committed to Georgia in May and will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, the week after Christmas.
He has been a two-way player for Darlington, earning all-state accolades and region lineman of the year twice. With his college choice official, Ratledge said he is relieved to finally call his recruiting finished.
“There is a lot of stress gone, a lot of stress off of me and my family,” Ratledge said. “I feel like it’s a relief to finally know where I’m going after coach Pittman left and coach Luke came in. It’s a lot of stress off all of us.”