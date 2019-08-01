With the Shorter football team nearing the start of preseason practice, the Hawks got some recognition Thursday from the Gulf South Conference.
Junior defensive back and former Rome High standout Nemo Reddish was named to the 2019 Preseason All-Gulf South Conference Team. Reddish played in eight games for the Hawks last season and led the team with 70 total tackles.
Some of the Hawks incoming players got some recognition as well Thursday with the release of the conference’s list of top newcomers for 2019.
The Hawks had four players on the list: Quarterback Aeneas Dennis from Marietta, defensive back Bryce Spradling from Tucker, offensive lineman Caleb Thomas from Warner Robins and linebacker Drew Tossie from Monroe.
Those players, along with the rest of the team, will report Wednesday, and the team’s first preseason practice will take place Aug. 9.
The GSC also released its Preseason poll will the Hawks predicted to finish in ninth place. GSC coaches unanimously picked Valdosta State as the conference favorite.
The defending NCAA champions return an array of offensive talent from a potent 2018 team. Last year, the Blazers set GSC records for offensive yards and points in a season, solidifying their place as the best offense in league history.
Starting quarterback Rogan Wells will be back for Valdosta State, as will the running back duo of Jamar Thompkins and Seth McGill, their top four receivers, including First Team All-GSC selection Lio’undre Gallimore, and all-purpose playmaker Ivory Durham.
Following Valdosta State was West Georgia at No. 2, West Alabama at No. 3, West Florida at No. 4, Florida Tech at No. 5, Delta State at No. 6, North Greenville at No. 7 and Mississippi College at No. 8.
The Hawks open the season on the road against Division I opponent East Tennessee State University on Sept. 7.