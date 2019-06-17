There’s a lot of football talent out there, and the Shorter Hawks are doing what they can to make sure they get a good look at it.
The Hawks, headed up by second-year coach Zach Morrison, hosted four camps throughout the offseason, culminating with a prospect camp this past week for grades ninth through 12th.
Shorter welcomed 285 rising seniors at the camp from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, New York and California, and saw 443 high school athletes come out to the various camps the team hosted.
“These students athletes wanted to be here,” Morrison said. “There was a group from Jacksonville, Florida, that took a train from to Atlanta and then Ubered in to Rome. They wanted to come in a compete.”
Prior to the prospect camp, the Hawks hosted a youth camp for grades three through eight, and a high school camp and specialist camp for grades nine through 12.
The Hawks offered 35 rising seniors scholarships from evaluating them at the prospect camp.
“I challenged them to compete in every drill and get 1 percent better at every rep,” Morrison said. “I talked to every camper about the importance of staying on top of their grades.”
The Hawks open the season on the road against Division I opponent East Tennessee State University on Sept. 7.