Brick-by-Brick has been the theme of this year’s Shorter football team, and head coach Zach Morrison has noticed his team improving on a daily level.
That’s the idea behind the team’s motto.
“It’s about building, brick-by-brick, everything,” head coach Zach Morrison said. “It’s a daily improvement. We’re getting one percent better every day. You can see it in the weightroom and in the classroom. We are leaps and bounds ahead of where were the year before. That shows what the players are doing and what the coaching staff is doing.”
Entering his second year as the team’s head coach, Morrison has a much better idea what his team looks like and how to take advantage of the new players joining the squad.
The Hawks could use a spark as the team is trying to end a three-season long winless skid.
“Last year, we were starting a program with freshmen, and we knew there would be challenges,” Morrison said. “But if you look at this year, we’re going to compete in every single game. There will be a high level of competition from our guys. I’m not going to say wins and losses right now, but we’re going to be a much more complete team.”
The Hawks return most of their starters from last year’s team, including offensive standouts quarterback Tyler Pullum and running back Tupac Lanier.
Pullum led the Hawks’ offense throwing for 1,856 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Returning for his senior season, Morrison is confident in Pullum’s ability to lead the team and, along with linemen Nehemiah Bing and Dalton Hamm, Morrison has high hopes for the Hawks’ offense.
Morrison also expects to see a lot of competition from the new recruits coming in, specifically receivers Zach Goss, Kameron King and former Chattooga player Devin Price.
Price helped carry the Indians to a 9-3 record last season and the second round of the Class AA state playoffs. He led the team in receiving with 15 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns. Price also spent time at the quarterback and running back positions scoring three more touchdowns on the ground and throwing for one.
“Those are the kids that will push for playing time right now,” Morrison said. “Those kids were all getting major looks, and we feel blessed to get them. They were excited about what we bring to the table.”
On the defensive side, former Rome High standout Nemo Reddish again looks to be a strong influence for the Hawks. Reddish was by far the team’s leading tackler last season with 70 total tackles.
Linebackers Brent Silvar and freshman Xavier Robinson are also looking to keep things in check for Shorter on the defensive side. Silvar finished with 12 total tackles during his freshman season.
The Hawks open the season on the road against Division I opponent East Tennessee State University on Sept. 7.