SATURDAY'S LOCAL ROUNDUP: Tuttle steals base No. 100, Berry softball tops Lynx 7-4
Bayleigh Masterson homered twice and Brittany Tuttle became the first softball player in Berry College history to reach 100 career stolen bases Saturday as the No. 5-ranked Vikings defeated Rhodes College 7-4 to take the series.
Berry scored a run in every at-bat, ensuring the victory, which came a day after the two Southern Athletic Association teams split a doubleheader.
Rhodes added a pair of runs in both the third and fifth innings, but Berry’s 10 hits were enough to solidify the second win of the series for the Vikings.
Kassie Howard (16-1) earned the win in the circle for Berry, tossing all seven innings while allowing five hits and striking out 11. Three Vikings finished the game with two hits —Masterson, Kylie Aiken and Brooke Whittemore. Both Masterson and Shelby Daniel added home runs.
The Vikings (25-4, 10-1 SAA) will host Birmingham-Southern for a three-game series next weekend, beginning with a doubleheader Saturday.
In other action:
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Berry men 26, Oglethorpe 1
Chris Berchock tallied six times, tying a single-game program record, as the Berry College men’s lacrosse team upended Oglethorpe University 26-1 in a Southern Athletic Association matchup Saturday.
Berry’s 26 goals set a single-game program record, previously set against Oglethorpe last season. The Vikings scored 15 times in the first 30 minutes of play, leading to a 15-0 halftime score.
Berry (8-3, 2-1 SAA) then added 11 additional goals in the second half to ensure the 26-1 victory. Berchock’s six goals led all scorers in the outing, with six other Vikings scoring at least twice in the contest. Berry’s defense was dominant, allowing just one shot on the day.
Berry will host Piedmont on Tuesday.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Rome closes out spring break
Results - https://goo.gl/NEKFCj
Rome High’s track and field team competed in its third meet over spring break Friday night at the Friday Night Lights event at Starr’s Mill High School.
The girls finished ninth out of 21 teams, while the boys were 18th out of 25.
“Our kids continue to work hard,” Rome coach Nick Bridges said. “We are still ironing out some wrinkles right now and getting the right folks in the right places for us to be successful. I’m very proud of our team and their commitment to being great.”
Jataria Jackson took second in the girls’ 100-meter dash and third in the 200, while Marquis Glanton finished second in the boys’ triple jump.
Rome will be back in action Thursday when it hosts the Floyd County Championships at Barron Stadium.