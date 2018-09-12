REGION ROUNDUP: Rome VB takes two in Cedartown
The Lady Bulldogs opened with a 25-22 win over Rome in the first set but the Lady Wolves recovered to take the second set 25-14 and then cap the match, 15-13.
Rome (16-5) then survived a close first set with Paulding County before finishing strong in the final set, 25-23, 25-11. Rome had 14 aces against Cedartown, with Olivia Vardy getting five. Carol Saunders had three of nine aces against Paulding.
The team hosts Coosa and Dalton today starting at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rockmart 6, Cedartown 1
A late-inning rally allowed Rockmart to pull away from its cross-county rival Wednesday evening and get a 6-1 win over Cedartown in a non-region tilt.
The host Lady Jackets (16-1) led 2-1 when they put up two runs in the fifth and sixth. Cedartown (7-9) had just two hits in the game, while Rockmart finished with nine.
Emily Loveless led Rockmart with three hits, while Emily Maulding had a pair of RBIs. Marycille Brumby had both of Cedartown’s hits and its lone RBI. Emilee Register got the win, striking out four in six innings of work.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Berry bests Oglethorpe 3-0
The No. 24 Berry College volleyball team earned their first Southern Athletic Association win of the season Wednesdya with a straight-set victory over Oglethorpe University, improving to 5-2 overall.
The Vikings dominated from the jump, hitting .333 in the opening set and holding the Stormy Petrels to just a -.154 hitting percentage in set one. Berry was also strong at the net, earning five blocks. The Vikings have not lost at home since Oct. 15, 2016.