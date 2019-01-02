The GHC women’s basketball team went on the road to Southern Crescent Tech and came away with a 53-38 GCAA conference win over the Lady Tigers. The Lady Chargers got off to a sluggish start offensively scoring only nine points in the first period but pulled out to 24-18 halftime lead. The Lady Chargers outscored the Lady Tigers 19-8 in the third period to extend their lead to 43-26 and pulled away to seal the win. The Lady Chargers were led by the outstanding performance by Ciara Thompson with a double-double, 23 points and 10 rebounds. Sharai Lay chipped in nine points and was outstanding on the boards grabbing 14 rebounds.
The Lady Chargers (9-8, 6-0) returns to action on Wednesday as they travel to Americus, Georgia to take on the Lady Jets of South Georgia Tech.
GHC men 93, Southern Crescent Tech 73
Behind five players scoring in double digits the GHC men’s basketball team earned a GCAA win on the road over the Tigers of Southern Crescent Tech 93-73. The game was a back and forth contest throughout the first half with the Chargers taking a 40-39 lead going into halftime. The Chargers took control in the second half outscoring the Tigers 53-34 in the second half to seal the win. The Chargers were led by Khalyl Watters and Carl Johnson with 24 points each.
Michael Vargas Baez had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick Cook had 12 points, and Dominic Ham had 10 points. The Chargers (12-2, 1-0) return to action on Saturday at the Corral.
Wesleyan boys 55, Darlington 39
The Darlington boys’ basketball team dropped to 6-7 on the season Wednesday with a 55-39 loss to Wesleyan at Oglethorpe University.
Freshman Patrick Shelley led the Tigers with 15 points.
Darlington hosts Trion on Friday.