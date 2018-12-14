Jamarious Mosteller led Chattooga (4-3, 3-0 7-AA) with 20 points, while Tre Flowers scored 13 including three 3-pointers. The loss was the Eagles first in Region 7-AA play this season.
Coosa (4-3, 4-1) was led by Sean Brown who scored 15 points — eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Kenon Dixon added 12 points for the Eagles.
Chattooga hosts Gordon Central on Monday, while Coosa faces Cartersville in the Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament.
Chattooga girls 42, Coosa 30
The Chattooga girls’ basketball team built an early lead Friday against Coosa that allowed the Lady Indians to cruise to a 42-30 win on the road.
Led by Faith Ann Foster’s 14 points, the Lady Indians outscored Coosa 28-11 in the first half. Tia Dunaway added 12 points for Chattooga.
Nay Millsap led the Lady Eagles with 12 points and went 6 of 10 from the free throw line.
Coosa (1-7, 1-4 7-AA) next faces Cartersville on Monday in the first round of the Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, and Chattooga (6-1, 3-0) plays Fannin County on Wednesday in a tournament at North Murray.
Darlington boys 51, Riverside Military Academy 49
After starting the season 0-3 the Darlington boys’ basketball team has now won three straight games, avenging a season-opening loss to Riverside Military Academy with a 51-49 win against the Eagles on Friday night at home.
JD Hull scored 22 points to lead the Tigers (3-3), including two free throws with 18 seconds left in the game to seal the win against the No. 9-ranked Eagles. Barrick Wade added 11 points against the Eagles (8-2), and Andrew Land scored 11 points.
The Tigers play Monday against Armuchee on the opening day of the Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament.
Armuchee boys 57, Gordon Central 53
Down by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, the Armuchee boys’ basketball team battled back to edge Gordon Central in a 57-53 Region 7-AA win on the road.
Brayden Perry scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Indians, and Will Dunaway scored 10 points, all coming in the fourth quarter, grabbed six rebounds and had three blocks and three steals.
The Indians (3-5, 3-2 7-AA) face Darlington on Monday in the Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament. Gordon Central (0-10, 0-3) hosts Excel Christian today at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE
Berry women 66, LaGrange 63
Madeline Sandman hit a 3-pointer with around one minute left and Jana Morning hit a free throw to lift the Berry women’s basketball team to a 66-63 win against LaGrange on Friday night at The Cage Center.
Sandman finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, Morning scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Alex Weems led the team with 22 points and six rebounds.
Berry (3-6) hosts Agnes Scott College on Tuesday.
Roane State men 103, GHC 102
The Georgia Highlands lost a heartbreaker Friday against Roane State, losing 103-102 on its home court.
The Chargers trailed by 10 points in the first half and rallied back in the second half to take a seven-point lead, before Roane State came back for the win.
The Chargers (10-2) were led by Carl Johnson with 27 points, Chris Wright with 23 points, Khalyl Waters with 20 points and eight rebounds and Derrick Cook with 16 points.
The Chargers host ASA on Dec. 30.
Chattahoochee Valley women 97, GHC 67
The Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team was shut down Friday on the road in a 97-67 loss to Chattahoochee Valley in the Gulf Coast Classic in Panama City, Florida.
Ciara Thompson led the Lady Chargers (7-5) with 13 points, followed by Jessica Eadsforth-Yates with 12 points, Destiny Marshall with 11 points and Sharai Lay with 10 points.
The Lady Chargers continue tournament play today at 1 p.m. against Gulf Coast State.