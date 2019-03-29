One of the most decorated groups of Darlington wrestlers was celebrated this week as four seniors moved to continue their education and wrestling careers at the next level.
The quartet was joined by family, coaches and friends at a ceremony Wednesday as they made their collegiate choices official.
Dalton Blankenship signed with Davidson College, while Colton Woods committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Rhett McDurmon signed with Washington and Lee University, and Tyler Ingram signed with Reinhardt University.
Blankenship and Woods will leave Darlington as four-time state champions having won an individual title each year of their high school careers. Both also went undefeated in their senior seasons, with Blankenship going 20-0 and Woods going 43-0.
McDurmon is a two-time state champion and went 35-4 his final year with the Tigers. Ingram capped off his high school career winning the GHSA Class A 145-pound state championship last month and going 47-4 as a senior.
Davidson is located in North Carolina and competes in the NCAA Division I Southern Conference.
The U.S. Air Force Academy is in Colorado and is part of the Big 12 Conference, which is one of the more prominent leagues in NCAA Division I.
Located in Lexington, Virginia, Washington and Lee University is a Division III school. Reinhardt's wrestling program competes in the NAIA and features several former local standouts on its roster, including Armuchee's Jacob Henderson and Pepperell's Hinton Bolinger.