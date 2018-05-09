PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Berry hosting GHSA track and field finals for 2nd year
The top athletes from Classes 7A, 4A and Single-A Private will begin competing in the full slate of events today with preliminary races in the track events for all 4A and 7A schools.
Darlington, which is in Class A Private, has entrants in several of the field events, which begin Friday at 9:30 a.m. Saturday’s track finals begin at 11 a.m.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase Berry and our facilities and also gives our program the chance to give back to high school track and field in our state,” Berry head track and field coach Luke Syverson said. “It is an honor to be considered as having one of the best track and field facilities in the state, and we look forward to showcasing the best track and field talent in Georgia.”
Tickets are $7 each day and can be purchased at the gate. Gates open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. Mobile tickets are available through GoFan. Spectator parking will be located within the Cage Recreation Center parking lots.
Rome High’s state qualifiers will be competing this weekend at Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium, while athletes from Floyd County Schools are based at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.