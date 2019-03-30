The Rome High boys' soccer team fought to end its spring break on a high note this weekend, playing in the Adidas Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
And with a perfect record, the Wolves did just that.
Rome escaped win after win at the two-day event, defeating teams from Tennessee and Alabama along the way. The Wolves finished 3-0 and won their division.
Alex Cornejo got Rome off to a good start on Friday, scoring both goals in his team's 2-0 win over Science Hill (Tenn.).
The Wolves earned another shutout to start Saturday, defeating Page (Tenn.) 2-0, and then edged out a 2-1 win over Huntsville (Ala.) in the division finals.
Rome (13-2) continues its season Tuesday with a non-region match at Darlington.
GOLF: Rome 4th at Lions Classic
The Rome High golf team was in Carrollton on Saturday and finished fourth out of 20 teams at the Lions Classic at Oak Mountain Golf Club.
The Wolves finished with a team score of 341 in the 18-hole tournament. Hogan Ingram shot a 76 to tie for fifth on the individual leaderboard. The sophomore shot a 38 on the front nine.
Barrett Cowan was next with an 80 for the Wolves, while Daniel Davis finished with his best score in a tournament with an 88.
Rome is back on the links Monday at Stonebridge Golf Club in a match with Armuchee, Model and Coosa.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Berry splits with BSC
The series-opening doubleheader between Berry and Birmingham-Southern was a tale of two different games as the visiting Viking won the first game 17-0 before coming up short, 3-2, in the second game.
Berry won the opener of the Southern Athletic Association series after racking up 14 hits and getting help from pitcher Ben Coker to end the game after seven innings.
Spence Johns went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored for the Vikings, while Quinn Smith also went 3-for-5, scoring two runs and getting an RBI.
Casey Whitaker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Weston Bray and Zach Huie each had two RBIs for the Vikings as well.
Coker (3-1) threw a complete game, finishing with five hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
A three-run third inning would be all the offense the host Barons would need in Game 2 as Berry managed just one more run after the rally. Johns went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs to lead the Vikings.
Berry (19-8, 8-3 SAA) will complete the weekend series with Birmingham-Southern this afternoon.