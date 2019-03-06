It was win or go home for the Georgia Highlands men’s basketball team on Tuesday night, and the Chargers found a way to get the 88-83 win in overtime against Gordon State in the NJCAA Region XVII quarterfinals.
The Chargers struggled in the first half offensively, shooting 36 percent from the field and only 1-of-7 from the 3-point line but still only trailed 33-32 at the break.
Gordon State pulled out to nine-point lead with 13:58 remaining in the second half, but the Chargers battled back to tie the game at 76 and send it to overtime.
In the overtime period, the Chargers were 4-of-6 from the field and closed the game out for the win.
The Chargers rode the back of GCAA Freshman of the Year Carl John-son’s 31 points while Khalyl Waters also had a huge night with 27 points, and Chris Wright had 14.
“Johnson carried us tonight, what a tremendous effort by Carl,” GHC head coach Phil Gaffney said. “What an unbelievable job by our guys tonight. To get an overtime win on the road was tremendous. I am so proud of all of our guys.”
With the win, the Chargers (22-9) advance to the semifinal round of the NJCAA Region XVII Tournament on Friday when they travel to No. 1 seed Andrew College.
BASEBALL: Model 14, Coosa 3
In the opening game of the Region 7-AA baseball season, the Model Blue Devils opened up the game with a 10-run third inning Wednesday on the way to a 14-3 win over Coosa in Shannon.
Brody Pace, Brody Pearson and Daulton Waddell each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Model, while Pace and Waddell also had a home run as the Blue Devils improved to 6-0.
Connor Yarbrough also finished 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring two runs for Model, and Gaven Freeman got the win on the mound, pitching three innings and striking out four.
The two teams play again today at 4 p.m., this time at Coosa.
Mt. Paran 9, Darlington 1 (susp.)
A pitcher’s duel led to extra innings and a suspended game Thursday at Darlington as the Tigers and Mt. Paran were forced to stop the Region 6-A contest due to darkness.
Both teams went into the 10th inning with a run each when Mt. Paran exploded for eight runs in the top of the frame. Darlington was up to bat when the game was halted.
Lawson Brown threw four innings for the Tigers and struck out seven while allowing just four hits and no earned runs. Aiden Cloud came on and threw 5 2/3 innings and struck out five before giving up nine hits and five runs in the 10th.
Zuker Campbell went 2-for-4 while Lawson Goodwin recorded Darlington’s RBI. The game will be resumed Friday at Mt. Paran before the two teams’ originally scheduled contest.