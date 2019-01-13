Berry led 28-21 at halftime of the Southern Athletic Association game but Sewanee rallied in the second half with a late layup sending the game to overtime tied 59-59. Berry outscored the Tigers 10-5 in the extra period to seal the win.
The Vikings (10-4, 3-1 SAA) were led by Elijah Hirsh, who posted his second double-double of the season, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Quinn Atkinson added 13 points and six rebounds for the Vikings, and Myles Moore had 10.
With the win, Berry takes sole possession of second place in the SAA behind Centre, which the Vikings host today at 3 p.m. at the Cage Center.
GHC men 88, South Georgia State 76
Khalyl Waters scored 24 points and had a Georgia Highlands record 12 blocks to help the Chargers come away with an 88-76 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association win over South Georgia State on Saturday at home.
The Chargers (14-3, 2-1 GCAA) trailed once early on and took a 40-22 lead into halftime. GHC held the Hawks to only 22.5 percent shooting from the field in the first half and led by as many as 23 points in the second half.
Latief Harris added 21 points for the Chargers, Carl Johnson scored 18 points to go with seven steals, Derrick Cook scored 14, and Chris Wright had 11. Georgia Highlands
The Chargers are at Albany Tech on Wednesday.
AUM men 87, Shorter 69
The Shorter men’s basketball team dropped to 2-13 overall Saturday with an 87-69 loss at home to Auburn Montgomery.
The Hawks remain winless in Gulf South Conference play this season with an 0-7 record.
Shorter struck first when Tayvaughn Major hit a layup to start the contest, but AUM’s Carlos Bell answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Warhawks the lead for the rest of the game.
The Hawks travel to face West Florida on Thursday for another conference matchup.
Sewanee women 67, Berry 47
The Berry College women’s basketball team dropped a Southern Athletic Association home contest to the Sewanee Tigers 67-47 on Friday night, falling to 4-11 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Berry was led by Alex Weems with 13 points and eight rebounds, Eveline Parsons with 10 points off the bench, and Mary Walters who scored nine points and was 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
The Lady Vikings found themselves behind 30-19 at the half and were unable to overcome the deficit, while shooting just 26.8 percent from the field.
Berry hosts Centre today at 1 p.m. in another conference contest.
GHC women 85, Central Georgia Tech 83
Ciara Thompson scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and hit two key shots late in the game to help lift the Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team to an 85-83 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association win against Central Georgia Tech on Saturday at home.
The Lady Titans led 59-58 going into the final quarter, but Thompson hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to tie the game 83-83. After the Lady Titans turned the ball over, GHC took the ball the length of the court and Thompson hit an 8-footer with :03 left to seal the win.
Sharai added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Chargers, Nijeria Jordan scored 14 points, Ja’lyn Reese had 12 points and five assists, and Jessica Eadsforth Yates had 10 points and five assists.
The Lady Chargers, (10-9, 7-1 GCAA) travel Wednesday to face Albany Tech.
AUM women 49, Shorter 48
The Shorter women’s basketball team was on the cusp of earning its first Gulf South Conference win Saturday, but the Lady Hawks fell just short against Auburn Montgomery losing 49-48 at home.
The Lady Hawks trailed 30-22 at halftime, and managed to outscore the Lady Warhawks 17-7 in the final period, but Jordan Brewster scored a basket with 28 seconds left to clinch the win for AUM.
Raven Fair scored 18 points to lead the Lady Hawks, while Jasmine Gaines scored 11, and Tatum Ragsdale scored 10.
Shorter (1-13, 0-7) travels to West Florida on Thursday for another conference matchup.
HIGH SCHOOL
Rockmart boys 72, Gordon Central 46
Samuel Depew scored 16 points to help carry the Rockmart boys’ basketball team to a 72-46 Region 7-AA win against Gordon Central.
Chandler Cooper added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, who improved to 8-7 overall and 6-0 in region play and Javin Whatley scored nine.
Rockmart hosts Dade County on Tuesday, while Gordon Central (3-15, 1-6) is at Model.
Unity Christian boys 60, Killian Hill Christian 43
The Unity Christian boys’ basketball team won its eighth straight game Friday with a 60-43 region victory against Killian Hill Christian on the road.
Huston Bryant scored 19 points to lead the Lions (9-7, 4-1), Zach Irmscher scored 14, and Hudson Hill scored nine.
The Lions host Shiloh Hills on Tuesday.