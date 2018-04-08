LOCAL COLLEGES: Softball holds on to defeat BSC 3-1
Kylie Aiken and Bayleigh Masterson strung together back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Berry College softball team held on to defeat Southern Athletic Association rival Birmingham-Southern 3-1 in a Senior Day contest on Saturday afternoon.
With the visiting Panthers up 1-0 early, Masterson scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the same first. Aiken and Masterson then rounded out all scoring in the bottom of the fifth, hitting back-to-back doubles.
The Panthers threatened in the top of the seventh. With bases loaded and no outs, Berry pitcher Kassie Howard earned a strikeout before Savannah Lee hit a fly ball to center for the second out. On the same play, Brittany Tuttle threw out the runner attempting to score from third to secure the win.
Kassie Howard (17-1) earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing six hits and no earned runs, while striking out nine batters in the contest.
Aiken and Masterson each added two hits and an RBI for Berry (26-4, 11-1 SAA). Both teams finished the matchup with six hits, while Berry committed two errors on the day as well.
BASEBALL
Berry 4, Rhodes 3
Spence Johns scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Berry College baseball team earned a 4-3 victory over Rhodes College on Saturday.
The win improves the Vikings to 21-10 on the season and ties them with Rhodes for the conference lead with a 12-4 mark in the Southern Athletic Association.
Tyler Calvert opened the scoring for Berry, singling through the right side to bring in two runs in the fourth. Casey Whitaker added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to make it 3-0, only to have Rhodes tie it up with a three-run rally in the sixth.
Ben Coker (7-1) earned the win on the mound for the Vikings, tossing all nine innings while allowing just four hits and striking out nine. Johns led all batters at the plate going 4 for 5 with two runs.