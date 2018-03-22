LOCAL COLLEGES: Berry women’s relay team set for swimming nationals
A group of Berry College swimmers will be heading to the NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships this week for the first time in the school’s history.
Berry’s 800-yard freestyle relay team of Brooke Boyd, Sarah Pierce, Maggie Hogsed and Haley Brown will compete Friday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The relay team boasts a school record time of 7 minutes, 36.97 seconds in the event that the athletes look to break at the championships.
Brown, a senior, will also race in the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday after posting a career-best time of 51.60 seconds in the event this season. Boyd, a freshman, will compete in the 1,650-yard freestyle the same day after she qualified with a time of 17:28.26 earlier this season.
“Preparation has been right on track,” Berry head coach Paul Flinchbaugh said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for these ladies and they are really excited. As such an exceptional accomplishment for the program, I want them to enjoy their nationals experience and have fun swimming alongside the best swimmers in Division III.”
All prelims are set for 10 a.m. on race day, with the finals following at 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Shorter 7, Emmanuel 5
The Shorter University baseball team topped Emmanuel 7-5 Wednesday afternoon on a ninth inning walk-off homerun from Isaiah Maddela at the Ledbetter Baseball Complex.
Emmanuel tied the back-and-forth game 4-4 in the seventh with a pair of runs and took a 5-4 lead in the eighth on an RBI double. The Hawks rallied, tying the game in the bottom of the inning after Jesse Wheeler stole third and then scored on a throwing error by the catcher.
Shorter’s Nathaniel Butterworth led off the ninth with a single, and Maddela delivered the heroics with a homer to right center two batters later.
Maddela finished the day 4 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored. Samyr Santos, Victor Perez and Raul Cortes each tallied two hits. Micah Wyatt finished with a hit and three RBIs.