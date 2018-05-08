LOCAL COLLEGES: Berry teams begin NCAA postseason play
The softball team found out earlier this week that they will open its fourth straight NCAA Division III Softball Championship appearance on Friday at noon against Lynchburg College. Meanwhile, Berry began playing Tuesday in the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships for the first time in program history.
The Vikings’ softball team will travel to Emory University in Atlanta for Friday’s game, which is the first game of the double-elimination regional that also includes the host Emory Eagles and Maryville College.
The 36-4 Vikings hold the No. 4 ranking in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll and enter the tournament after winning the Southern Athletic Association tournament for the fourth straight year. This will be the team’s first meeting with Lynchburg.
The Hornets earned an at-large bid, appearing in the national tournament for the sixth time in program history and the first time since the 2014 season. Lynchburg sits at 32-10 on the year out of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Berry senior softball players Kassie Howard, Brittany Tuttle, Kylie Aiken and Elisabeth Federici have had a big impact on the Vikings during their time with the program. The four seniors have helped Berry win four straight SAA regular season and tournament championships
The quartet has had 1,302 combined at-bats, 487 hits and 371 runs scored. Howard has thrown 565.2 innings with an 86-8 record and a 1.18 career ERA to go with 707 strikeouts.
Berry’s women’s golf team earned one of the 19 automatic bids to the NCAA tournament after winning its first Southern Athletic Association title last month. The championships are being held through Friday at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
“I am so excited for the women’s golf team and their opportunity to play for a national championship,” head coach Brian Farrer said. “It is a great group of ladies who have worked hard to get to this point. Our goal is to be patient, smart and love every decision we make during the championship.”
Berry’s Jorie Hodapp was selected as the SAA Women’s Player of the Year at the conclusion of the SAA Championship, becoming the first Viking in program history to medal at the conference tournament. Karley Hammond, Loren Kim and Rachel Belanger each joined Hodapp on the All-SAA first team as well, finishing in the top ten. Farrer earned SAA Coach of the Year honors as well.