A pair of Berry College athletes have earned recognition from the Southern Athletic Association for their performances in last week’s contests.
Viking volleyball player Laura Beier was named the conference’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week, while Mark Sommerville earned the SAA Football Defensive Player of the Week award.
Beier has won the defensive award three other times this season as Berry continues to be one of the top volleyball programs in the league.
Beier led the Vikings to a 2-0 week of play against SAA competition. In a five-set win against Sewanee, she posted 31 digs and three service aces. She then added 30 digs in a four-set victory at Centre. For the week, Beier averaged 6.78 digs per set and continues to lead the SAA with 525 total digs.
The Berry College volleyball team jumped one spot to No. 9 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll and is also ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Regional Rankings with a 21-4 overall record. The Vikings will serve as the No. 2 seed in the SAA Tournament Nov. 8-10 in Birmingham, Ala.
The Vikings compete at the Emory National Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Atlanta.
Sommerville led the Berry College football team to a 54-10 victory over Rhodes on Saturday. The junior recorded three tackles, a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup and a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, the first score of his career.
Berry's 54 points were the third-most in program history, and the win keeps them in the hunt for a fourth straight SAA championship with two games left in the regular season.
The Vikings remained No. 21 in the American Football Coaches Association poll this week, and were still at No. 22 in the D3football.com poll.
Berry will enjoy a long-awaited bye week before its next contest at Centre College on Nov. 9.