Early in the college baseball season, Berry College is already having reason to celebrate.
In Sunday’s doubleheader against Emory & Henry at Berry’s Bowdoin Field, longtime Vikings coach David Beasley came away with his 650th career win as the Vikings swept the Wasps 7-4 in both games.
Beasley took over the Berry baseball program in 1998 and is the school’s winningest coach. Beasley owns a career record of 651-433-2.
In 2018, Beasley led the Vikings to their first Southern Athletic Association regular season championship, and was also named SAA Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.
Sunday’s doubleheader, along with Tuesday’s season-opening 2-1 win against Maryville, sees the Vikings off to a 3-0 start this season.
Berry pitcher Ben Coker has helped the Vikings get off to a fast start and was named this week’s SAA Pitcher of the Week.
Off to a 2-0 start, Coker has an ERA of 1.29 and three strikeouts through 14 innings of work. His efforts on the mound has Berry off to its first 3-0 start since 2016.
The Vikings are set to host Piedmont College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Berry basketball teams earn wins
The Berry men’s basketball team came up with a big win in front of a home crowd Friday as the Vikings topped No. 19 Centre 60-58 at the Cage Center.
The Vikings trailed the Colonels by five at halftime after a 13-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, but leading scorer Owen Honroth scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half to help Berry battle back for the win against the Southern Athletic Association foe.
D.J. Estes followed with 12 points for Berry (16-8, 7-6 SAA), and Austin Brooks scored 11 points.
The Berry women’s team came away with a 75-55 win against Sewanee on Sunday with three players scoring in double figures.
Jana Morning, who recently became the school’s all-time steals leader, led the Vikings (12-12, 6-7) with 17 points, Eveline Parsons added 15 points with four 3-pointers, and Madeline Sandman scored 12 points.
The Berry teams close out the regular season Saturday at home against Oglethorpe for Senior Day.
GHC teams pick up conference wins
The Georgia Highlands basketball teams came up with some Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association wins on the road this past week as the Chargers and Lady Chargers enter the last few games of the regular season.
The teams swept conference foe Southern Crescent Tech on Wednesday with the Chargers winning 104-53 and the Lady Chargers winning 105-36.
Cahiem Brown led the Chargers (18-5, 9-1) with 24 points and 11 boards off the bench, Trevin Wade had 20 points, Tajah Fraley scored 18 points, Jamal Burke had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Langston Wilson scored 10 points.
For the Lady Chargers (16-8, 12-2), all five starters scored in double figures. Tynasia Bunting racked 34 points and 13 rebounds, O’Mariyah Tucker followed with 25 points, Breeana Wilson scored 19 points, Janee Knorr added 14 points, and Ja’Lyn Reese scored 13 points.
The Lady Chargers also earned a 72-64 conference win against Central Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Both squads stay on the road this week as they visit South Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Prior to that, the Lady Chargers have a game at Andrew College on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.