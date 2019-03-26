Nearly 10 months after its previous director of athletics announced his resignation, Berry College now has a new leader for its sports department.
Angel Mason was announced as Berry's next director of athletics in a release Tuesday, ending a nationwide search that had been ongoing since last June when longtime AD Todd Brooks decided to step down from the post.
Mason, who's appointment will take effect June 1, will provide strategic leadership for the Vikings’ 21 intercollegiate athletic programs and oversee facilities, event management, compliance, professional development and all other areas of the department, according to a release.
She brings with her 14 years of experience as a coach, administrator and Division III advocate.
“Building on her experience as a player and coach, Angel has established a strong national reputation through administrative positions at top colleges across the country and in her leadership work with the NCAA,” Berry President Stephen Briggs said in a release. “She is well-poised to help our program flourish.”
Mason, a native of Evanston, Illinois, comes to Berry from Pomona College in California where she has served as the senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator for Pomona-Pitzer athletics since September, 2016.
While with the Sagehens, Mason assisted the athletics director in all day-to-day operations for the department and served as the department's deputy Title IX coordinator.
“I want to thank President Briggs, (Berry Chief of Staff) Debbie Heida and the search committee for entrusting me with the leadership of Berry athletics,” Mason said in a statement.
“I am excited to join a team of professionals that are focused on serving students first. There is a bright future ahead for Vikings athletics, and I am honored to have the opportunity to grow with the athletic and greater campus community.”
Mason is actively involved in several Division III national committees including serving as the chair of both the NCAA financial aid committee and the Division III technology committee.
Mason is an active member of the Women Leaders in College Sports organization where she has served on the awards committee and currently serves as a member of the nominating committee. She is involved in the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association and serves as a mentor to many aspiring athletic administrators.
Mason previously served as the associate director of athletics at Hamilton College where she served as a key member of the department’s senior leadership team.
Prior to her athletic administration career, Mason was an assistant women's basketball coach at her alma mater, Butler University, and was the head women’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director for operations at Vassar College.
Mason graduated with a bachelor's degree in communication studies and a minor in English from Butler, where she played basketball for the Division I Bulldogs. She earned her master’s degree in sports management from California University of Pennsylvania.