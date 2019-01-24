Kirby Smart, the head football coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, made a visit to the school Wednesday evening and watched the Darlington varsity boys’ basketball team take on region foe Bowdon in the Huffman Athletic Center.
The SEC coach was at the school on a recruiting trip and was joined by Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman, and Patrick Winter, the university’s associate vice president for admissions and enrollment management.
Smart sat with Darlington head football coach Tommy Atha and assistant football coach Dean Ratledge during the first half of the game. Ratledge’s son, Tate Ratledge, is a junior and one of the top-rated offensive linemen in the class of 2020, He is 6-foot-6 and weighs 295 pounds. He also plays center for the Tigers’ basketball team.
During the visit, Winter met with Darlington’s juniors while Smart made time to meet fans and get pictures with them in the Huffman Center’s Yancey Suite.
Smart is the third SEC head coach to visit Darlington and Floyd County in the last two weeks. Alabama’s Nick Saban and Florida’s Dan Mullens have made stops recently as well.
Many senior football players are getting prepared to make their college choices official as National Signing Day is on Feb. 6.