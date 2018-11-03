Tupac Lanier led Shorter (0-10) with 78 yards and a touchdown on seven carries against North Alabama (6-3), and Corey Watson scored the Hawks’ other touchdown. Quarterback Tyler Pullum was 12 of 25 for 145 yards and three interceptions.
Makenzy Newbill and Nemo Reddish led the Shorter defense with eight tackles each. Shorter will wrap up its season next Saturday at home against Gulf South Conference foe Florida Tech for Senior Day.
Carolinas Schools for the Deaf 64, Ga. School for the Deaf 52
The Georgia School for the Deaf football team lost a heartbreaker to close out its season when the Tigers came up short 64-52 Saturday on the road against The Carolinas Schools for the Deaf.
After giving up two early touchdowns to The Carolinas, the Tigers tried to recover but couldn’t close the gap. The Tigers got within six points — 58-52 — but The Carolinas scored a late touchdown to put the win out of reach.
“We made some really bad errors in the first quarter and they jumped out on us,” GSD head coach Erik Whitworth said. “We were playing catch-up the whole game.”
Demarco Brown finished his last game with the Tigers (2-5) on a high note with 339 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He was also 3 for 11 for 21 yards through the air. Jamie Lang had 151 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries.