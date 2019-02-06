The Wolves and Rome High School community celebrated another group of seniors making their college choices official on National Signing Day with stops at both a special event at The Battery Atlanta next to SunTrust Park and presentations in the school’s auditorium.
Seven Rome players made the commitment to continue their education and football careers on Wednesday, including running back Jamious Griffin, who ended the mystery of where he was going to go with a morning announcement live on Fox 5 Atlanta that he had chosen Georgia Tech.
“Honestly, out of all the colleges I had, I had the same chance to play early at all of them,” Griffin said. “The thing that got me was the academic thing after football. Georgia Tech, they’re a top academic school, so I felt like, after football, I’d be set up good with the education from Georgia Tech.”
The Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year and a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, Griffin had been committed to North Carolina State when newly-hired Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins visited him in early December.
“A head coach can only see a player one time (off the college campus), so he used his first time to see me when he first got hired, so that was a big impact,” Griffin said. “It was nice. He came down and talked to me about he was going to change the program and all of the stuff he wanted to do. I believed in him.”
Collins has spoken about instituting a pro-style offense, which interested Griffin. There is also the opportunity to get to be on the sideline with his older brother Ja’Quon Griffin, a Tech defensive lineman.
Four-year Rome starting quarterback Knox Kadum’s recruiting picked up steam in the last two weeks, ending with an offer by Virginia Tech and an official visit to Blacksburg last weekend that ended with him committing to the Hokies.
“I think it’s a good situation. They’ve only got two scholarship (quarterbacks) up there right now, so they’ve already sent me the play book and they want me to come in in June and compete for the starting spot,” Kadum said. “It’s a great atmosphere, a great fan base. I’m getting a lot of support on Twitter. I’m excited about where I’m at and what could happen the next few years.”
Kadum, who led the Wolves to two state championships and became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Rome High history, had committed to James Madison University just over a week ago when Virginia Tech came calling with an open slot on their recruiting board.
While he said de-committing from JMU so soon after he made a choice was the hardest part of the process, Kadum said he talked with new Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti about the decision and he offered his support of his decision.
Xavier Roberts-Donaldson, who became a top receiver for head coach John Reid, signed with Florida Atlantic University, citing the Owls’ head coach Lane Kiffin as an influence on his decision.
“Coach Kiffin is a very, very good coach who has good plans and a good program set in motion,” Roberts-Donaldson said. “Their offense and the way he wanted to use me in it, and the education was a big part of it.”
The other Rome signees on Wednesday were defensive back Marquis Glanton and outside linebacker Octaveous Askew, who both signed with Mars Hill University in North Carolina, cornerback Jamar Roberts with University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky, and offensive lineman Devin Floyd with Kennesaw State University.