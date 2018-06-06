COLLEGES: Brooks resigns as Berry College athletics director
ROME, Ga. — Berry College Athletics Director, Todd Brooks, announced today his decision to resign his post effective July 1.
“After long and careful consideration, I have decided to resign my position as Director of Athletics so that I can pursue other professional challenges and interests that I have,” Brooks said. “I do so with a conflicted heart, however, as I am extremely appreciative of the numerous opportunities Berry College has afforded me over my tenure and of the consummate professionals that make up the athletic department, all of whom I consider true friends.”
A national search will begin immediately.
Brooks served as the athletics director at Berry from 1998 to 2013 before spending two years as the Director of Athletics at Christopher Newport University in 2013. Brooks returned to Berry in the summer of 2015.
“We were extremely fortunate that Todd returned to Berry during a time of transition,” Berry Vice President of Student Affairs, Debbie Heida, said. “He brought great stability to our athletic programs and positioned them well for success. He will be missed and we wish him the best as he pursues new challenges and professional opportunities beyond Berry.”
During his tenure, Brooks oversaw the transition at Berry from NAIA membership to Division III status and served on the committee that assisted in the design of the $32.5 million Cage Athletic and Recreation Center completed in 2008. He helped navigate the planning of Valhalla Stadium and the renovations to Richard’s Gym. He also oversaw construction of the softball field, renovated practice fields, competition field and press box for men’s and women’s soccer and a new indoor batting facility to the Berry baseball field.
Under Brooks’ leadership, Berry athletics over doubled from 10 to 23 total sports. The Vikings also won numerous conference championships, including 20 Southern Athletic Association (SAA) titles in just five short years of the league’s existence. Seven of those programs advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Berry equestrian team also claimed two IHSA National Titles during his tenure.
During the 2017-18 season, Berry claimed eight SAA Championships, the most since the school joined NCAA Division III.
Brooks’ accomplishments at Berry also include earning the 2011 Berry College’s Staff Martindale Award of Distinction and the 2008-09 and 2004-05 Southern States Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year.
A native of Anderson, Ind., Brooks is a 1987 graduate of Milligan College in Milligan, Tennessee. He earned his Master of Arts in Education in 1990 from Tusculum College in Greenville, Tennessee.