Coming back from winning its second straight Southern Athletic Association regular season and tournament titles, the Berry Volleyball team will open this season ranked No. 19 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III preseason poll.
The Vikings closed last season with a 26-4 mark and a 13-1 record in league play. The team hosted the NCAA Regionals and were eliminated in the round of 32.
Emory took the No. 1 spot in the preseason poll with 57 of the 67 first-place votes. Berry is the lone SAA team to be ranked in the top 25.
The Vikings open the season at the Ithaca Bombers Invitational taking on the No. 12 host Bombers on Aug. 30.
The team returns home on Sept. 6 to host the Berry National Invitational. The tournament will run over two days in a dual-court format in The Cage Center and features four top-25 teams including Berry.
Berry claimed seven All-SAA selections including a Defensive Player of the Year honor for Laura Beier, a Player of the Year award for Emily Hancock and Caitlyn Moriarty's second-straight Coach of the Year nod. Carson VanCampen went on to claim Berry's first AVCA All-American first-team selection, with Beier and Hancock earning All-America honorable mention.