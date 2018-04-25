COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Roschi named new coach at Shorter
Zach Roschi has been named the new head volleyball coach at Shorter University, the school announced this week.
Roschi served as an assistant coach for the Lander University volleyball team. While he was there, Lander went 21-12 and advanced to the NCAA Region Tournament.
Previously, he served as an assistant coach at Southern Wesleyan, where he helped lead the Warriors to a 22-8 overall record and the semi-finals of the NCCAA Tournament.
“Coach Zach Roschi brings a keen level of volleyball knowledge to the Shorter University Athletic Department,” Shorter athletic director Tony Lundy said in a release. “He has a true vision for the present and the future of Shorter University volleyball. I look for coach Roschi to have a big impact on our student athletes.”
“Zach Roschi is a wonderful addition to the Shorter University family,” Shorter President Dr. Don Dowless said in a release. “He has strong knowledge of the game of volleyball and will be a great leader for our program. In addition, he is deeply committed to honoring Jesus Christ through his work with our volleyball team.”
In addition to his college coaching experience, Roschi played in the National Volleyball League, the East End Volleyball League, and the EVP Tour. He has coached clubs at Upward Stars in Spartanburg under Corey Helle for the last three years.
“I love being part of the Shorter University community,” Roschi said in a release. “I’ve told my parents that it’s good to see God’s hand in everything and to know that this is the place he wants me to be. I’m grateful to Dr. Dowless and coach Lundy for this opportunity.”
A native of Fishers, Indiana, Roschi is a graduate of Bob Jones University, where he played soccer.