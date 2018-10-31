The Lady Vikings have blitzed through its season dropping only one conference match on its way to hosting the Southern Athletic Association tournament beginning Friday at The Cage Center.
The Lady Vikings, who are ranked No. 17 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll, finished conference play with a 13-1 record, and will open play Friday against No. 8 Centre at 1 p.m. The top-seeded Lady Vikings (22-3), which have won nine of their last 10 contests, have beaten the Lady Colonels twice this season, sweeping both matches 3-0.
Other matches Friday will include No. 4 vs. Sewanee vs. No. 5 Rhodes at 3 p.m., No. 2 Birmingham-Southern against No. 7 Oglethorpe at 6 p.m., and No. 3 Hendrix against No. 6 Millsaps at 8 p.m. The semifinals will be played Saturday with the championship match taking place Sunday at 1 p.m.
Fresh off winning three straight matches over this past weekend at the Christopher Newport Invitational in Newport News, Virginia, the Lady Vikings take a study defense into the tournament, led by Laura Beier and Carson VanCampen. Beier has been named the SAA Defensive Player of the Week four times this season, and leads the SAA with 5.78 digs per set. VanCampen leads the SAA in blocks with 1.27 per set.
Offensively for the Lady Vikings Emily Hancock leads the team with 325 kills, which is second in the conference, and Jordan Leitch is third in the conference in assists with 8.29 per set.