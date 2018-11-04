Playing on its home court at the Cage Center, No. 17 Berry won its second Southern Athletic Association tournament championship in a row Sunday afternoon with a straight-set victory over No. 21 Birmingham-Southern, winning with scores of 25-23, 26-24 and 25-15.
The Vikings lost to the Panthers in three sets just over two weeks ago, suffering its only loss to an SAA opponent during the regular season. Berry finished with a 13-1 conference record and repeated as the SAA regular season champion.
Junior outside hitter Emily Hancock had 18 kills to tie the Berry record for most in a three-set match while senior Micayla Bedoian did the same for blocks with 10 of the team’s 14 total. Freshman Laura Beier finished with 16 digs.
“We had a couple of focuses going into today, one of those being defense, both from the floor and blocking. The last time we played them I think we missed out on both of those,” Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty said.
“On offense, we were focused on hitting a certain area of the court. I think they did a great job executing those two physical elements of our game plan, but more importantly we really stressed staying humble as individuals and pouring into each other. We all had the same mindset and goal.”
Berry (25-3) posted successful comebacks in the first two sets against the Panthers and then took charge from the beginning of the third and final set to seal the victory and punch its ticket to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Down 15-9 in the opening set, Berry got some momentum off of its net defense and pulled within one before tying the score at 18 apiece. The Vikings were up 24-21 when BSC got a pair of points to close the gap, but a service error gave Berry the set.
Birmingham-Southern (25-6) jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead in the second set and led 16-9 when Carson VanCampen took control with a pair of kills to spark a 9-2 run to give the Vikings a 19-18 lead. BSC came back and went ahead 24-22 and Berry stood its ground, reeling off four straight points to take a 2-0 set advantage.
“Being focused on a more defensive mentality, I knew I had to go out and be hungry for blocking more than offense,” VanCampen said. “In the last couple of weeks we’ve been working on blocking a ton and knew we had the confidence to go out there, get over them and shut it down.”
Berry’s Emily Rapach, VanCampen and Hancock were selected to the all-tournament team, while Hancock was named the tournament MVP.
The Vikings will find out today at 12:30 p.m. who and where they will play this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament when the bracket is revealed on NCAA.com.