Top-ranked Berry came away with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Sewanee at The Cage Center after dropping the first two matches, with scores of 24-26, 15-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-7.
Sewanee led 10-6 in the fourth set before Berry — which is ranked No. 17 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll — scored four straight points to tie the score. The two teams traded points until Berry finally pulled away after a 16-16 tie, going on a 9-4 run to finish out the set.
Emily Hancock led the Lady Vikings (24-3) with 20 kills and 14 digs against Sewanee (20-8), Carson VanCampen had nine kills, Laura Beier had 20 digs, Emily Rapach had 38 assists and 14 digs, and Christina Goforth had 14 assists.
The Lady Vikings streaked through the regular season, with their only conference loss coming against No. 21 Birmingham-Southern, which they will go up against today at 1 p.m. in the SAA championship match. The No. 2-seeded Lady Panthers topped No. 3 seed Hendrix in Saturday’s other semifinal match, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21.
Prior to the semifinal contest, the Lady Vikings, who hold the No. 1 ranking in the NCAA Division III South Region, swept Centre in the opening round 25-18, 25-21, 25-13. Berry had swept the Lady Colonels in both regular-season matches.
Berry’s success has earned them recognition from the SAA with seven players and head coach Caitlyn Moriarty earning honors for their performance during the regular season.
Hancock was named Player of the Year, Beier was tabbed as Defensive Player of the Year, and Moriarty earned Coach of the Year. VanCampen was also on the All-SAA First Team, while Micayla Bedoian earned second-team honors, and Rapach, Goforth and Jordan Leitch earned honorable mention.