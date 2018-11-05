That hope became a reality Monday as the Vikings were selected a No. 1 seed in the 2018 NCAA Division III Volleyball Championship with Berry as one of eight institutions to serve as a host site for the opening rounds of the national tournament.
The eight-team Mount Berry Regional begins Friday and runs through Sunday with the winner advancing to the eight-team NCAA Division III National Championship tournament in Pittsburgh from Nov. 15-17.
No. 17-ranked Berry will face eighth-seeded Rose-Hulman to open competition Friday at 8 p.m. in the Cage Center. The other teams in the regional are No. 11 Emory, Meredith, No. 4 Colorado College, Washington & Lee, No. 21 Birmingham-Southern and No. 23 Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The Vikings enter the tournament with a 25-3 overall record and a six match winning streak, culminating Sunday in the team winning its second straight Southern Athletic Association tournament title. Berry will look to keep its hot streak alive Friday in the Cage Center, where the team has won 28-straight matches.
Rose-Hulman (19-12) defeated Transylvania on Sunday to win the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship. The Fightin’ Engineers from Terre Haute, Indiana, are back in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 2011 under the direction of first-year head coach Rachel Sellari.