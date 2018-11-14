Carson VanCampen

Berry junior Carson VanCampen (14) led the team in blocks and hitting percentage, while being named to the Southern Athletic Association all-conference and all-tournament teams. / Berry College

The season may have ended too soon for the Berry College volleyball team, but it did give the Vikings something to make it a memorable one.

Junior middle blocker Carson VanCampen was selected this week as the program’s first ever American Volleyball Coaches Association first team All-American. The announcement comes after Berry fell in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III regionals last Saturday.

VanCampen’s teammates Emily Hancock and Laura Beier earned All-America honorable mention honors.

A native of Stuart, Florida, VanCampen earns All-America recognition for the second straight season after being named honorable mention last year. She also earned her second consecutive All-SAA first-team nod earlier this year after a dominant regular season.

Following Berry’s appearance in the NCAA tournament, she ranks No. 4 in NCAA Division III with 1.29 blocks per set and led the team with a .327 hitting percentage. VanCampen was also selected to the SAA All-Tournament team.

Hancock, a junior outside hitter from Naples, Florida, earned her third straight All-SAA nod and second consecutive first-team selection. Her SAA Player of the Year award is the first of her career.

Beier, a freshman libero from Powder Springs, also earned SAA Defensive Player of the Year in her first season of competition.

The Vikings closed the 2018 season with a 26-4 record after winning their second straight SAA regular season and tournament titles.