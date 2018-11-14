Junior middle blocker Carson VanCampen was selected this week as the program’s first ever American Volleyball Coaches Association first team All-American. The announcement comes after Berry fell in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III regionals last Saturday.
VanCampen’s teammates Emily Hancock and Laura Beier earned All-America honorable mention honors.
A native of Stuart, Florida, VanCampen earns All-America recognition for the second straight season after being named honorable mention last year. She also earned her second consecutive All-SAA first-team nod earlier this year after a dominant regular season.
Following Berry’s appearance in the NCAA tournament, she ranks No. 4 in NCAA Division III with 1.29 blocks per set and led the team with a .327 hitting percentage. VanCampen was also selected to the SAA All-Tournament team.
Hancock, a junior outside hitter from Naples, Florida, earned her third straight All-SAA nod and second consecutive first-team selection. Her SAA Player of the Year award is the first of her career.
Beier, a freshman libero from Powder Springs, also earned SAA Defensive Player of the Year in her first season of competition.
The Vikings closed the 2018 season with a 26-4 record after winning their second straight SAA regular season and tournament titles.