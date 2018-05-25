COLLEGE SPORTS: Berry's Howard, Delk named All-Americans
Howard was selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America first team this week, becoming the first Viking in program history to earn first team recognition.
Meanwhile, Delk was named to the D3baseball.com All-America third team, becoming the first Viking in Berry’s NCAA Division III era to earn All-America honors.
After helping lead the Vikings’ softball team to the NCAA Super Regional round for the first time ever, Howard solidified herself as the most decorated pitcher in Berry softball history during a dominant 2018 campaign.
She earned her fourth consecutive All-Conference honor from the Southern Athletic Association, earning the league’s Pitcher of the Year award for the second time.
Howard, from Alpharetta, holds every pitching record in Berry softball history and closes her career with an 89-10 record, striking out 736 with a 1.25 career ERA. Howard was also named the Berry College Mika Robinson Female Student Athlete of the Year and CoSIDA Academic All-District this season.
Delk, a senior catcher from Alpharetta, earned the SAA Player of the Year honor earlier this season after leading the Vikings to their first SAA regular season title. He set Berry’s single-season hits record with 68, finishing the season with a team-best .417 batting average. Delk also knocked in 58 runs, earning seven home runs with a .620 slugging percentage.
In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Delk was also selected as the Berry Athletics Male Student Athlete of the Year during the department’s awards banquet earlier this spring.
Delk was one of four Vikings named to the D3baseball.com All-Region first team, with Spence Johns joining him while earning All-South Region Rookie of the Year honors. Devin Post and Trey Rampy earned third team recognition.
Johns, a freshman from Dacula, was selected as the SAA Newcomer of the Year after setting a program record with 68 hits this season, tying with Delk. He finished the season with a .415 batting average and a .500 slugging percentage. Johns was also second on the team with 48 runs scored.
The Vikings went 29-13 including a 15-4 mark in conference play before falling to Rhodes College in the SAA Tournament championship round. Berry’s 29 wins were the most since 2014 and ties the most wins since Berry joined NCAA Division III.