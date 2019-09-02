In the first week of fall sports action, the Berry men’s soccer and volleyball teams came away with a pair of Southern Athletic Association weekly honors.
Carson VanCampen claimed the SAA Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week award after leading Berry to a 3-0 record this past week, which included a win over nationally-ranked No. 11 Ithaca.
Following his first collegiate action, Berry freshman Ben Colebaugh was named Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.
VanCampen, who earned first-team All-American honors in her junior season, had 27 kills, a .411 hitting percentage and 12 blocks for the week.
She led the Vikings to a season-opening win over the host Ithaca Bombers on Friday, earning 12 kills and nine blocks, then posted 11 kills with a .450 hitting percentage and a pair of blocks in a 3-0 win over Wis.-La Crosse. She closed the weekend with four kills and a .500 hitting percentage against Ohio Wesleyan.
Colebaugh competed the full 90 minutes in both contests, earning clean sheets in back-to-back outings. He earned six total saves to help Berry move to 2-0 on the year and win its 10th straight season opener.
Colebaugh and the Vikings host Piedmont on Monday at 7 p.m.
VanCampen and her team will face No. 15 UMHB and No. 22 Christopher Newport on Friday, and will close out the weekend against Endicott and the reigning national champion No. 1 Emory on Saturday.