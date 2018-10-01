COLLEGE SPORTS: Berry moves up to program-best No. 14 in poll
The Vikings are also ranked No. 13 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25, a program-best in that publication as well.
Berry is now 5-0 overall and the only remaining undefeated team in the Southern Athletic Association at 3-0. The Vikings have also won 20-straight regular-season games dating back to 2016.
It was just the second shutout in program history, as the Vikings set a slew of program records against Austin College. Records included points scored (61), touchdowns scored (eight) and touchdown passes thrown (six). Tate Adcock has now thrown 15 touchdown passes on the year, ranking second most all-time in Berry history for a single season.
The Vikings return home Saturday to host Sewanee on Berry College Mountain Day. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Hancock honored again
Berry’s Emily Hancock led the Berry College volleyball team to yet another undefeated weekend of play, earning her second Southern Athletic Association Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week honor of the year.
The junior outside hitter recorded two double-doubles as the Vikings improved to 11-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play. Berry has now won 24-straight regular-season matches against SAA opponents.