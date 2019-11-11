With one game left in the regular season, the Berry College football team has a chance to once again be crowned conference champs.
The No. 23-ranked Vikings (8-1, 6-1) only need to win Saturday against Austin (5-4, 4-3) to clinch their fourth straight Southern Athletic Association title. The Senior Day game will kick off at 2 p.m. at Valhalla Stadium.
The Vikings were well on their way to the title before their October road matchup against Birmingham-Southern.
The Vikings lost to the Panthers 28-15 on Oct. 29 in Alabama, delaying the Vikings’ chance at a conference title and putting the Panthers in the driver’s seat.
However, the Panthers lost this past Saturday to Trinity (Texas) giving them two conference losses on the season to Berry’s one.
The Vikings’ handed Trinity its one conference loss of the season back in September, and are coming off a 45-22 road win against SAA foe Centre, during which Berry collected 574 yards of total offense.
Isaiah Dawson rushed for a program-record 274 yards on the ground and a touchdown for the Vikings. Dawson capped a seven-play drive to open the scoring in the first quarter, punching in a touchdown from 1 yard out.
Centre added a field goal in the second quarter before a pair of touchdowns from Mason Kinsey put the Vikings up 21-3. Centre answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Breece Hayes, but Darius Barnum scored from one yard out right before halftime to send the Vikings into the break with a 28-9 advantage.
With a 42-yard field from Trey Gregory the only score for Berry in the third quarter, Barnum and Kinsey both scored in the fourth to secure the victory.
Kinsey earns weekly honor
Berry College's Mason Kinsey earned the Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week award after the Vikings’ 45-22 win against Centre this past Saturday.
Kinsey led the Vikings to an 8-1 record on the year with his seven receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
His yardage total put him over 3,000 for his career, and he is currently sitting at 49 career receiving touchdowns with an opportunity to reach 50 on Senior Day this weekend.
He leads the SAA with 109.2 receiving yards per game and 15 receiving touchdowns.
Berry set for NCAA tourney
The Berry College volleyball team will open NCAA Regional competition this weekend at Emory University, going up against Maryville in the first round on Friday.
The Vikings advance to the NCAA tournament courtesy of the program's third consecutive Southern Athletic Association tournament title. Berry defeated Birmingham-Southern, who earned a bid to the Atlanta Regional as well, Sunday in straight sets.
Maryville earned the USA South Athletic Conference's automatic bid, posting a 3-1 win over Averett in the league’s championship match. That victory secured the team’s first NCAA Appearance since 2014.
Other teams competing in Atlanta include Notre Dame (Md.), BSC, Transylvania, Colorado College and Whitworth.