The Berry College baseball team closed out the regular season on a high note with a doubleheader sweep of Centre on Saturday at Bowdoin Field. The Vikings took Game 1 8-4 and Game 2 10-1.
With the wins, the Vikings finish with an overall record of 25-13 and secure the No. 3 seed in this week’s Southern Athletic Association tournament. With a conference record of 13-8, Berry will hit the road Thursday to face No. 6 Oglethorpe in the first round of the SAA tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.
Viking pitchers Dylan Beasley and Garrett West combined to dominate the Colonels on Saturday.
Beasley, a former Rome High standout, threw seven strong innings in Game 1, striking out five and allowing three runs. West pitched six innings in Game 2, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven.
Zack Walch was 4-for-9 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Spence Johns was 5-for-9 with two doubles, an RBI, and three runs scored.
Beasley finished 4-for-8 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored, and Devin Post was 5-for-9 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.
SOFTBALL: Centre 5, Berry 4
The Berry College softball team fell 5-4 on Saturday to Centre College after splitting a doubleheader with the Colonels on Friday. Kayla Sangrey hit two home runs for the Vikings.
Berry is now 26-10 on the season and warps up its Southern Athletic Association schedule 13-5 while Centre is now 12-21 on the season and 9-8 in the conference.
The Vikings will take the No. 2 seed into the SAA tournament and will face Sewanee in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Chattanooga.
Meredith Holland took the loss for Berry on Saturday, and Abbey Gamble tossed 5 1/3 innings in relief giving up two runs and striking out one.
Sangrey was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Abbey Gamble was 2-for-3, and Hunter Padgett was 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Berry will host Piedmont in an out-of-conference doubleheader on Monday for its final two games of the regular season.