Berry College had a pair of athletes recognized Monday for their contributions this past week as their teams racked up several wins.
Garrett West earned the Southern Athletic Association Baseball Pitcher of the Week honor for the first time in his career, and Brooke Whittemore was named the conference’s Softball Player of the Week.
West led the Berry College baseball team to a series sweep of Oglethorpe University this past weekend, helping the Vikings secure first place in the SAA. West earned the start in Game 3 against the Stormy Petrels, throwing a complete game shutout. He struck out a career-high seven batters and only walked three.
The Vikings sit at 18-6 overall and 7-2 in conference play, lead Division III in triples with 18, and lead the conference in hitting with a .324 batting average.
Berry rides a six-game winning streak into tonight’s matchup with LaGrange College at 6 p.m. at Bowdoin Field. Berry will then hit the road for a conference matchup against Birmingham-Southern. The three-game series begins with a doubleheader Saturday.
Whittemore led Berry to a series sweep of Hendrix over the weekend. Over three games, she was 9-for-11 for an .818 batting average. She also had an .846 on-base percentage and a 1.091 slugging percentage, while recording three triples, seven runs scored, six RBIs and two stolen bases. In the series opener, she went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and two RBIs.
She followed going 3-for-4 in Game 2 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. She then went 2-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs in the series finale. On the year, she is top 10 in the league with a .446 average and is third with 22 runs scored.
Berry, which has won eight straight games, will host Emory on Wednesday.