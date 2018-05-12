COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Vikings advance to winner’s bracket finals
Kassie Howard pitched a complete game for the Vikings, allowing just one run and six hits, while striking out seven. Berry’s batters were walked six times.
The Vikings jumped out to a quick lead, owning a 2-0 advantage after the opening inning.
With the bases loaded in the fifth, the Vikings earned back-to-back walks to push their lead to 4-0. Kayla Sangrey then knocked a two-RBI single to right field, giving Berry a 6-0 lead. Sangrey knocked in another run in the seventh inning for the final score. Sangrey finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Shelby Daniel scored two runs and had an RBI.
Berry opened the regionals with a strong start Friday earning a 9-1 run-rule win against Lynchburg. Howard also earned the win, pitching four innings, allowing no hits, and striking out five.
At the plate for Berry, Brittany Tuttle went 2 for 3 with a run scored, Kylie Aiken was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Elisabeth Federici went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Brooke Whittemore was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Berry’s offense wasted no time in the first inning, loading the bases after a pair of singles and a walk. Federici then singled to give Berry an early 1-0 advantage.
Daniel tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly to right field before Brooke Whittemore knocked a three-run homer over the right field wall to extend the lead to 5-0.
Berry will venture into uncharted territory today at noon as the Vikings have never entered Sunday play undefeated in their past four NCAA Regional appearances.