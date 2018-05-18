COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Vikings end 15-game win streak
The Vikings hadn’t lost a game since a 3-2 loss to Rhoades in March and will get another shot at Virginia Wesleyan today at 2 p.m in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Kassie Howard (25-2) again handled pitching duties for Berry in Friday’s game. She pitched six innings, allowed four hits and four earned runs, and struck out six. Kayla Sangrey had Berry’s only hit of the day.
Earlier this week, the Vikings had six players being named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region Team.
Howard, Bayleigh Masterson and Brittany Tuttle earned recognition on the first team, while Kylie Aiken and Brooke Whittemore earned second-team recognition, and Elisabeth Federici rounded out the honors on the third team.
Howard is the most decorated pitcher in Berry softball history while mounting a dominant 2018 season. She earned her fourth consecutive All-Conference honor from the Southern Athletic Association, earning the league’s Pitcher of the Year award for the second time.
Prior to Friday’s game, Howard had thrown 142 1/3 innings for the Vikings, allowing just 74 hits and 15 earned runs in her 27 appearances. She leads the nation with a 0.74 ERA on the year and is in the top 10 with 197 strikeouts and 89 wins.
Masterson was picked as the SAA Newcomer of the Year this season. Before the matchup against the Marlins, She was hitting .389 on the year, after accumulating 51 hits and 47 RBIs. She was also named SAA Player of the Week twice, hitting nine home runs for Berry.
Tuttle had a .420 batting average before Friday’s game and a program-record 42 stolen bases. She has also scored 49 runs on the year, collecting 55 total hits and 24 RBIs. Tuttle earned her fourth consecutive spot on the All-SAA first-team this year, surpassing 100 stolen bases for her career.