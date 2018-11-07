They were joined by second-team honorees Steven Moore and Caleb Ford, and Carson Oakes with honorable mention.
Jones earned his second-straight All-SAA first team nod after helping the Vikings to a 10-5-2 overall record. Playing the majority of time at center-back, Jones scored a goal and passed two assists this season.
Williamson also earned his second-straight All-SAA first team nod ranking second in the SAA at the end of the season with 12 goals and leading the league with seven assists.
Moore earned his fourth consecutive spot on the All-Conference list and second on the All-SAA first team. Moore was tied with Williamson with 12 goals this season.
Ford earned his fourth All-SAA selection and second consecutive first team honor, competing in 12 games prior to injury, earning 11 starts.
Oakes was selected to the All-SAA honorable mention squad for the second straight season. He posted career-bests in goal in several categories, including wins, saves and save percentage.
Radosta leads All-SAA selections
Berry’s Megan Radosta led the way as the lone first-team honoree as the soccer program placed five on the Southern Athletic Association All-Conference teams.
Olivia Nye, Vanessa Belanger and Samantha Schoppy earned second-team recognition with Alyssa Stevens earning a spot on the honorable mention squad.
Radosta earned her second-straight All-SAA nod and first spot on the All-Conference first team. She passed one assist this season, helping the Vikings to a 9-4-4 overall record for the 2018 season.
Nye earned her first All-SAA selection after a career season, scoring four goals and passing a pair of assists.
Belanger earned second-team honors in her first season of competition, and scored four goals this season.
Schoppy earned her fourth straight All-SAA honor also scoring four goals this season.
Stevens had a strong opening season in goal for Berry. She ranked top-five in the league in saves, save percentage, goals against and goals against average.