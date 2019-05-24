A group of six Berry College women's soccer players are joining top players from across the country on a tour of Brazil and they'll have a familiar face guiding them on the pitch.
Berry College's head women's soccer coach Lorenzo Canalis is set to lead the USA Division III Women's Soccer team in Brazil next week and will be joined by six Berry women's soccer players.
Joining Canalis on the tour are Vikings Vanessa Belanger, Carson Gilliam, Kirbi Mathews, Olivia Nye, Anna Salisbury and Kendall Scott. Canalis will serve as the team's head coach for the tour.
Belanger and Nye were both all-conference selections this past season for the Southern Athletic Association. Belanger is a freshman midfielder from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Nye is a sophomore forward from Lynchburg, Virginia.
The USA DIII soccer teams are made up of Division III men’s and women’s players from across the country and are comprised of players recognized as All-Americans, All-Region and All-Conference. The 16 women represent eight different colleges and universities and come from nine different states.
The two USA DIII Soccer teams will be competing against top U-22 club teams from the States of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
The tour will run from Monday through June 5, and the squads will begin with orientation in Orlando, Florida, on Monday before flying to Sao Paulo, Brazil, that evening. The teams will practice Tuesday in the city of Jundiai before playing their first two matches Wednesday and Thursday in the state of Sao Paulo.
The team will then travel to Rio de Janeiro on Friday playing their third match on June 1 and their fourth game on June 3 against teams from Rio de Janeiro.