COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Proctor signs with Covenant after recovering from injury
Proctor, who graduated from Model High School in the spring, recently signed to play for Covenant College after recovering from an injury that cut his final season with the Blue Devils short.
A four-year starter at Model, Proctor has played competitive travel baseball since he was 8 years old and traveled across the country. He suffered a major setback in the middle of his senior season when he broke his hook of the hamate on one of his hands.
He was forced to sit out the remainder of his senior year but had surgery and quickly bounced back, being able to play in the Georgia-Tennessee All-Star game in June.
Proctor was named to the RN-T All Area Baseball Team first team as an infielder and to the 7-AA All-Region Baseball Team in 2017. He graduated with a 4.0 GPA and was in the top of his class at Model.