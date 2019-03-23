The No. 16 Berry College softball team secured a series sweep of Hendrix College on Saturday afternoon, claiming the final game with a 15-5 run-rule victory.
Madison Morgan had a grand slam in the top of the second that led the way for a 10-run inning for the Vikings, who took the game in five innings to complete the three-game SAA series in Conway, Arkansas.
Abbey Gamble earned her first win of the season, tossing four innings.
Berry plated four runs in the top of the first inning off the bats of Kayla Sangrey, Katlin Seger and a Hendrix error.
The Warriors scored a run in the second and fourth, but the Vikings closed it out for the team’s eighth win in a row.
Brooke Whittemore went 2-for-3, four runs and two 2 RBIs, while Seger went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Morgan finished 3-for-4.
Berry began the series with Hendrix on Friday with a doubleheader, claiming Game 1 in six innings, 9-0, and winning Game 2, 8-7.
Makenzie Flynt got the complete game win in the opener, scattering four hits and walking just one while striking out four. Whittemore went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Samantha Crabtree went 2-for-2 with two walks, and an RBI.
Berry plated three runs in the fifth inning of Game 2 off a Whittemore double and a Bayleigh Masterson home run, and Whittemore drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth off a single to short.
Berry (15-3, 5-0 SAA) will host Emory on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL: Shorter sweeps Union
It took some late-game heroics on both occasions, but the Shorter University baseball team pulled out a sweep of Union (Tenn.) in a Gulf South Conference doubleheader Saturday.
Hosting the Bulldogs at the Ledbetter Complex, Shorter used a four-run rally in the seventh to win Game 1, 4-3, before patience at the plate allowed the Hawks to get a walk-off 7-6 win in Game 2.
Union had a 3-0 lead when Matt Christian finally put Shorter on the board with a two-out, two-run home run in the seventh. Two batters later, Bailey Gerstner did the same thing.
With the second game only seven innings, Shorter (16-11, 9-7 GSC) was behind 6-4 and down to its last out when it got an RBI single from Victor Perez.
Then, with the bases loaded, Union pitcher Logan Portis gave up back-to-back BL walks to Christian and Aaron Reardon, scoring Ivan Nunez and Victor Santana and ending the game.
Shorter completes its series with Union today at 1 p.m.